 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zoning plan does not address housing affordability
8 comments

Zoning plan does not address housing affordability

  • 8
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

As a Realtor and landowner, I oppose Lewis & Clark County’s proposed zoning plan.

My particular concern is that the plan does not adequately address housing affordability. As a Realtor, a vital aspect of my job is to find affordable, decent housing for my clients. Housing in the Helena area is already quite expensive for many. Even dual-income families may find it difficult to afford local housing -- forced to purchase and commute further out.

People generate wealth through the equity built in their homes and land -- which can be used to fund improvements, retirements, small business ventures, college educations, etc. The American dream will be pushed further out of reach through this irresponsible zoning plan by limiting parcel size -- negatively affecting housing affordability. When folks cannot maximize size, use and purpose for their own property -- its value diminishes. If value falls beneath what is owed the bank -- sustaining leverage is lost -- and the owner cannot sell. Buyer demand cannot be satisfied, and valuable subdividing to provide more housing is prohibited. Low housing availability drives the prices of limited options UP -- affecting affordability.

County Commission zoning meeting Sept. 22, 9 AM at Best Western Great Northern Hotel /via Zoom. 406-447-8374, planning@lccountymt.gov.

Nicole Giacomini

Helena

8 comments
1
0
2
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supporting Helena Valley zoning
Letters

Supporting Helena Valley zoning

So far, the Helena area has largely avoided the sprawl and traffic congestion that the Bozeman-Belgrade, Billings, Missoula and Kalispell area…

Make sure your vote counts
Letters

Make sure your vote counts

It’s not too early to make sure your voice will be heard in the November election. Whatever your positions on the issues of the day, the best …

Helena Valley needs zoning
Letters

Helena Valley needs zoning

Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News