Zoning plan does not address housing affordability

My particular concern is that the plan does not adequately address housing affordability. As a Realtor, a vital aspect of my job is to find affordable, decent housing for my clients. Housing in the Helena area is already quite expensive for many. Even dual-income families may find it difficult to afford local housing -- forced to purchase and commute further out.

People generate wealth through the equity built in their homes and land -- which can be used to fund improvements, retirements, small business ventures, college educations, etc. The American dream will be pushed further out of reach through this irresponsible zoning plan by limiting parcel size -- negatively affecting housing affordability. When folks cannot maximize size, use and purpose for their own property -- its value diminishes. If value falls beneath what is owed the bank -- sustaining leverage is lost -- and the owner cannot sell. Buyer demand cannot be satisfied, and valuable subdividing to provide more housing is prohibited. Low housing availability drives the prices of limited options UP -- affecting affordability.