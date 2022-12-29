Zinecker is not qualified

Drew Zinecker’s opinions about Native American citizenship and tribal sovereignty disqualify him for appointment to represent House District 80 in the Legislature.

The citizenship of Native Americans, the sovereignty of Indian nations and the jurisdiction of Indian reservations are recognized by federal, state and international law. Indigenous Americans have all the obligations and rights of citizenship, including paying taxes, receiving benefits, serving in the military and voting. Tribal governments, like states and municipalities, provide services to citizens and residents, using revenue from taxes and appropriations.

It is false to say that any individual or government receives “handouts” because of Indigenous identity or sovereignty. This prejudiced claim has zero grounding in fact or law. It is ignorant for anyone who aspires to public office to repeat such nonsense, and outrageous to suggest it as a reason for canceling voting rights. (What’s next? Disenfranchising Helena voters because he thinks the city gets too many federal grants?)

Zinecker’s involvement in the antics at the Public Service Commission shows that he is not serious about government service. His understanding of tribal sovereignty shows that he is not qualified. It would be a grave mistake for the Republican Party to appoint him to the Legislature.

Dave Chadwick,

Helena