 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zinecker is not qualified

  • 0

Drew Zinecker’s opinions about Native American citizenship and tribal sovereignty disqualify him for appointment to represent House District 80 in the Legislature.

The citizenship of Native Americans, the sovereignty of Indian nations and the jurisdiction of Indian reservations are recognized by federal, state and international law. Indigenous Americans have all the obligations and rights of citizenship, including paying taxes, receiving benefits, serving in the military and voting. Tribal governments, like states and municipalities, provide services to citizens and residents, using revenue from taxes and appropriations.

It is false to say that any individual or government receives “handouts” because of Indigenous identity or sovereignty. This prejudiced claim has zero grounding in fact or law. It is ignorant for anyone who aspires to public office to repeat such nonsense, and outrageous to suggest it as a reason for canceling voting rights. (What’s next? Disenfranchising Helena voters because he thinks the city gets too many federal grants?)

People are also reading…

Zinecker’s involvement in the antics at the Public Service Commission shows that he is not serious about government service. His understanding of tribal sovereignty shows that he is not qualified. It would be a grave mistake for the Republican Party to appoint him to the Legislature.

Dave Chadwick,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Confidence in upcoming Legislature

Confidence in upcoming Legislature

Although new to the Legislature, I am familiar with leaders and leadership. On both sides of the aisle, I find good and very capable people in the Legislature.

Communism is ...

Communism is ...

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

And then they will come for you

And then they will come for you

We are watching citizens being marginalized. Trans people. Gay people, queer people. Immigrants. Non-Christian people. Should we let those in power, these quasi-fascists, act against these citizens, these human beings without objection, without protest?

Column rekindles movie memory

Column rekindles movie memory

Reading Kendall Cotton’s comments on the joy of seeing his Christmas stocking stuffed with a pack of ammunition for his .22 (Helena IR Dec. 19…

Things to come

Things to come

Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democratic pedo rings, Jewish space lasers, and oh, did I mention Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News