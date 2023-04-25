I want to give a big shout out to Rep. Zooey Zephyr for speaking up about the anti-trans bills being pushed by the Republican supermajority in the House of Representatives.

She displays an abundance of courage to be who she is, even though the Republicans despise her just for being herself.

As for the Republicans, they should look in the mirror. If their eyes are truly open, they will see fear, ignorance and hate. They will see desperate clinging to a past that never really existed.

And yes, they will see blood on their hands, as Rep. Zephyr said.

David Morey,

Helena