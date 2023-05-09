Always interesting to get a report from the Twilight Zone.

Roger Koopman rarely disappoints in that regard. (May 4) Part of the use I have for prayer is an examination of conscience or to seek deeper communion with the divine. I do not pray for a more recent model vehicle, though I understand Christians are encouraged to do so these days.

I believe Zooey Zephyr's comments were meant to address the former case not the latter. Her reference to "bloody hands" was figurative but if Koopman worshiped the gods of the Aztecs, his hands would be literally bloody from cutting the hearts out of human sacrifices. As people who wish to live in a civil society, I guess we should be thankful House Republicans are merely Christian and not followers of the Aztecs.

The fact that he is willing to use Ms. Zephyr's preferred pronouns is not nothing.

However, Zephyr is an adult, a citizen, someone who is already undergone the process of gender reassignment and is an elected member of the Montana Legislature.

I certainly think that qualifies her for this modicum of politeness.

Steve Palmer,

Helena