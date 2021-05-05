YWCA Helena needs your support

Greater Helena Gives is coming up soon (May 6-7) and is a great chance to show some love to the causes in our community that are closest to your heart.

Your gifts to YWCA Helena help support WINGS, a substance use recovery program for women, and the Caterpillars Program, which provides parenting services to the women in the WINGS program and the community at large. When you give to YWCA Helena, you support the vital mission of empowering women and eliminating racism and promoting justice, freedom, and dignity for all. You help women move from stories of addiction and homelessness to hope, self-sufficiency and happy, healthy lives for themselves and their children.

You can make a big difference for the women and children of YWCA Helena and other important causes in our community by participating in Greater Helena Gives May 6-7. We need your generous support! Please plan to give during these 24 hours of online giving. Thank you!

Molly Severtson, CFRE

Director of Development and Communications

YWCA Helena

