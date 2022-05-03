 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth involvement is imperative to their future

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Nine Jefferson High School students attended the Montana Game Commission meeting at the Capitol building in Helena on April 19. The issues were far less contentious than the last commission meeting, but two students felt compelled to speak on issues presented at the meeting.

It may seem out of place for high school students to attend policy meetings, however, they are perhaps the most important voices and are rarely heard. Teenagers have a larger stake in policy than most as the laws and regulations put forth directly impact their future, and they will be here with the repercussions longer than many of us. Youth involvement is imperative to their future — our community should support and create opportunities for them!

The students are part of a class called Outdoors Literacy at JHS which focuses on bolstering reading comprehension using hands-on experiences that students read about in various novels. The current reading material, "That Wild Country," by Mark Kenyon, focuses on the public lands access provided through conservation policy through America’s history. While it is a unique class, it would aid students in many ways to have more like it around the state.

People are also reading…

Anne Jolliff,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

To County Commissioner Tom Rolfe: Drenda Niemann and the health department staff worked professionally, conscientiously and courageously throu…

Do your research before voting

Do your research before voting

Voting for county commissioners is a very important task. Let's make a concerted effort to choice folks with great communication skills, liste…

Campaign report frivolous complaint

Campaign report frivolous complaint

An article in the Friday, April 15, Helena Independent Record (page A7) was headlined: “COPP finds Rep. Mary Caferro didn’t properly report fi…

Kay Satre has wealth of experience

Kay Satre has wealth of experience

It is time to elect a new school board and I am casting my vote for Kay Satre. I have known Kay for over 10 years as a trusted colleague at Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News