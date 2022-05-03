Nine Jefferson High School students attended the Montana Game Commission meeting at the Capitol building in Helena on April 19. The issues were far less contentious than the last commission meeting, but two students felt compelled to speak on issues presented at the meeting.

It may seem out of place for high school students to attend policy meetings, however, they are perhaps the most important voices and are rarely heard. Teenagers have a larger stake in policy than most as the laws and regulations put forth directly impact their future, and they will be here with the repercussions longer than many of us. Youth involvement is imperative to their future — our community should support and create opportunities for them!

The students are part of a class called Outdoors Literacy at JHS which focuses on bolstering reading comprehension using hands-on experiences that students read about in various novels. The current reading material, "That Wild Country," by Mark Kenyon, focuses on the public lands access provided through conservation policy through America’s history. While it is a unique class, it would aid students in many ways to have more like it around the state.

Anne Jolliff,

Helena

