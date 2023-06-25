Regarding the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, congratulations to Rikki Held, and her fellow plaintiffs, for their courageous legal battle for the future of their generation and the health of our planet.

Whether you win or lose this particular court case, please keep fighting, and enlist the support of your peers, your friends and fellow students — and your parents and grandparents, too, for we want you to have the same life expectancies and opportunities that we have had.

And a note to the Democratic Party, even a plea: An effective way to activate the youth vote would be to let them know you are listening and on their side. How about a new philosophy, like "It's the FUTURE, stupid!” And back this slogan with serious commitments and national policy planks towards weaning our energy systems away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, which are now quite attainable.

Please keep fighting, “kids", and VOTE! Your numbers are growing, and remember that you ARE the future.

Richard Notkin,

Vaughn, Washington (formerly of Helena)