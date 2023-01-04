Your voice counts

Thanks to Bill Leaphart for his letter (IR Dec. 26) opposing ski giant POWDR’s proposal to triple the size of Holland Lake Lodge and bring commercial recreation and industrial tourism to the Swan Valley’s pristine lake.

The former Supreme Court justice asks what should happen to the historic cabins on public land.

Sixty-five hundred Americans commented on the proposal, which was secretly hatched and fast-tracked by the U.S. Forest Service for development before the public slammed the brakes.

Ninety-nine percent of commenters opposed the proposal; many said to keep the lodge as it is — rustic, low key, open to the public.

The lodge needs repairs from a caring owner who’ll invest in the buildings and honor the area’s heritage of public access to wild areas.

Public commenters suggested alternatives, such as installing a smaller version or having the owners remove improvements, restore the site and put in another campground loop.

Save Holland Lake’s desire is to see public lands around Holland remain a refuge for native fish, common loons, wildlife and quiet, sustainable recreation for current and future generations.

The Forest Service should at least:

● Keep the lodge activity within the 10.53-acre permit area

● Ensure the lodge stays within the limits of the existing wastewater system capacity

● Retain and refurbish historic structures

● Limit guest capacity.

Leaphart, meanwhile, chides us for the “tenor” of our opposition.

Yet we've managed to rally thousands of Americans to stand against POWDR’s development and to support the lodge’s preservation and public lands.

Everyone sings with different timbres, and the public is singing in choral form in the same key.

Raise your voice — it counts.

Save Holland Lake members: Lucy Dayton, Cheri Thornton, Jacole Johnson, Grace Siloti, David Roberts, James Morrison, Bill Lombardi, Jack Wade