Your Turn ignored Trump's faults

Dave Lloyd’s Your Turn in the 11/24 IR criticizes Dana Milbank as a bully and praises Trump for supporting law and order. He ignores the fact that Trump is the quintessential bully and the head of an organized crime family, a tax evader and a sexual predator. He also ignores the fact that many of the vandals in protests have been proven to be outside right-wing provocateurs. I, for one, look forward to Dana Milbank’s columns and am always pleased to turn to the opinion page and see his byline.
Harry Houze
Helena
