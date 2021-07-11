Your Turn: Conservative disagrees with Rosendale

I did not care for Matt Rosendale’s guest view in the paper.
As a lifelong conservative I would appreciate it if he would refrain from claiming to speak for conservatives. I trust there are other conservatives like myself who did not support Rosendale precisely because he is not a conservative. He aligns himself with the element in the Republican Party that rather than being conservative is instead alarmingly radical and makes it difficult to bring a needed conservative perspective to our government.
As there apparently was no fact-checking of Rosendale’s piece, I will point out that he was full of beans, and probably knows it — and certainly should know it if he is going to address it publicly — in his characterization of how and when Evanston, Illinois came to cancel its Fourth of July Parade. Rather than it being done recently as he states, implying that it happened in relation to Juneteenth becoming a national holiday, the decision by the Evanston committee to cancel the city-sponsored Fourth of July celebration activities — including the parade — was made several months in advance because the complicated logistics of the large celebration took a lot of advance planning and complicated permits, including the fireworks permit. Rather than being a recent decision, it was made way back in March! And from the get-go the reason given for the decision was the uncertainty at the time about what the COVID-19 situation would be nearly 4 months into the future. It was the exact same decision the committee had made in 2020, and for the same reason.
The other parades were not part of that decision, nor were they designed as “replacements,” much less held on the Fourth of July. Those parades were put together by totally different groups, and they had an easier event to plan. They were able to go forward because they were smaller, less complex events with the luxury of putting off decisions and basing them on more updated health information. All of this information is easily found in the public domain, in statements by the mayor and the committee that made the decision, which again — despite Rosendale’s phony portrayal — was made back in March.
On another point, I wish to note a “forgotten” detail in Rosendale’s great concern over a photo in the Billings Gazette of “a Juneteenth proponent with a shirt showing the date of July 4th, 1776, and Juneteenth, 1865 below it. [and] July 4th, 1776 was scratched out …” What Rosendale leaves out is that the gentleman in the photo, Navy veteran Robert Brown, is clearly an African-American. That creates a much different image of a citizen who with great cause might consider Juneteenth his American independence day.
This conservative has nothing but praise for our new national holiday and its appropriateness. I have every reason to believe Evanston’s Fourth of July celebration committee will make decisions in 2022 similar to its pre-pandemic days … and that we won’t hear a peep from Rosendale about it.