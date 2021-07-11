Your Turn: Conservative disagrees with Rosendale

As a lifelong conservative I would appreciate it if he would refrain from claiming to speak for conservatives. I trust there are other conservatives like myself who did not support Rosendale precisely because he is not a conservative. He aligns himself with the element in the Republican Party that rather than being conservative is instead alarmingly radical and makes it difficult to bring a needed conservative perspective to our government.

As there apparently was no fact-checking of Rosendale’s piece, I will point out that he was full of beans, and probably knows it — and certainly should know it if he is going to address it publicly — in his characterization of how and when Evanston, Illinois came to cancel its Fourth of July Parade. Rather than it being done recently as he states, implying that it happened in relation to Juneteenth becoming a national holiday, the decision by the Evanston committee to cancel the city-sponsored Fourth of July celebration activities — including the parade — was made several months in advance because the complicated logistics of the large celebration took a lot of advance planning and complicated permits, including the fireworks permit. Rather than being a recent decision, it was made way back in March! And from the get-go the reason given for the decision was the uncertainty at the time about what the COVID-19 situation would be nearly 4 months into the future. It was the exact same decision the committee had made in 2020, and for the same reason.