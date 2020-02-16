Your support makes hope and healing possible
On behalf of Intermountain, I would like to thank the Helena community for recognizing Intermountain's Festival of Trees as the 2019 Best Event of Helena! Our Festival of Trees is truly a community-led effort spearheaded by a volunteer Steering Committee and generously supported by our many valued sponsors.

Each year our tree designers donate their time, talent and resources to create spectacular works of art as generous area businesses donate trees, gift baskets, and silent auction items. So many entertainers donate their time and talent and an army of volunteers work tirelessly to make our event truly impactful for over 10,000 attendees.

We are grateful for the generosity of our community and inspired by your support of our critical work. Since 1909, Intermountain has provided Hope & Healing to children, youth, and families in need. Your support helps us provide vital residential and outpatient services to over 1,200 lives daily across the state of Montana.

Jim FitzGerald, CEO

Intermountain

