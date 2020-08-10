You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your rights stop at my nose
5 comments

Your rights stop at my nose

  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

An open letter to Kyle Voigtlander and all others who refuse to wear masks in public:

Yes, you do have the right to get sick and die if you want to, but your rights stop at my nose. You do not have the right to spread the COVID virus to the rest of the population! Masks prevent transmitting your germs to everyone else. What is so hard to understand about that?!

It is about COVID-19!

Rhodetta Sloan

Clancy

5 comments
8
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enough with 'mask bullies'
Letters

Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they deman…

Daines missed the point
Letters

Daines missed the point

Your article about Daines supporting a bill to help people keep their health insurance was enlightening. What struck me was it would help peop…

No right to endanger others
Letters

No right to endanger others

A picture in last Sunday's paper showed a woman protesting the governor's mask order with a sign saying "My body, My choice." The courts have …

Anti-mask sign raises question
Letters

Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My …

Show love and consideration
Letters

Show love and consideration

I noticed that a sign carried by an anti-mask protester in Helena said "Obey God...." While I ponder the meaning of his sign, I remember one o…

Masks protect the vulnerable
Letters

Masks protect the vulnerable

Thank you Gov. Bullock and businesses that are requiring masks. It is not an easy decision and, of course, wearing them is not particularly co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News