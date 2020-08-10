An open letter to Kyle Voigtlander and all others who refuse to wear masks in public:
Yes, you do have the right to get sick and die if you want to, but your rights stop at my nose. You do not have the right to spread the COVID virus to the rest of the population! Masks prevent transmitting your germs to everyone else. What is so hard to understand about that?!
It is about COVID-19!
Rhodetta Sloan
Clancy
