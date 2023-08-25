The 16 young plaintiffs who prevailed in Held v. State of Montana are inspiring Montanans and the nation. They asserted their constitutional right to “a clean and healthful environment” and won a decision that compels state officials to act in the public’s interest. In the process, no doubt they have learned a great deal of climate science and skills for civic action, while realizing they have power to impact an issue of global importance. Rikki Held and the other plaintiffs were ably supported by Our Children’s Trust (OCT), a nonprofit law firm that litigated the suit. I and others at Dickinson College have been following OCT since their federal suit, Juliana v. the United States, when we awarded OCT our Rose Walters Prize for Global Environmental Activism. At the time, one of the plaintiffs in that suit was a student at Dickinson. She’s now a graduate and continues to be a plaintiff in the federal suit. Pursuing and winning lawsuits is an important avenue for climate action. But if we are to transition to a zero-carbon energy future, young and old will need to work together to create the will and momentum to succeed. Let’s inspire each other.