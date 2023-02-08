Legislative powers should not be abused to further religious or personal agendas.

Furthermore, the falsehoods being promoted in the current anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will not stand the test of time, regardless of how many elected officials vote in favor. These bigoted narratives being woven into the legislative session are not only moral lies but also lies about the nature of reality.

Transgender people have always existed; they deserve the same rights as every other citizen. These facts cannot be changed through fearmongering and propaganda. The truth will eventually prevail because nothing is more powerful and enduring.

I am asking proponents of these discriminatory bills to consider what side of history they want to be on in 50 years when their grandchildren and great-grandchildren look back and examine their current actions.

Many people with power once opposed abolition, women’s suffrage, and the civil rights movement. Your conduct in this legislative session will forever be preserved as part of your legacy.

Perhaps it seems like a comfort to stay safe and remain part of the herd right now, but you will never be able to rewrite history or change the reality that exists beyond partisan lines and political agendas.

Jaime Gabrielli,

Helena