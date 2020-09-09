You can't fight city hall

The old adage that one cannot fight City Hall is on display in the article in the Helena Independent Record published in print on Wednesday, Sept. 2, titled “Court blocks Helena recall petitions”. Plainly this article makes it clear that an individual citizen doesn’t stand a chance when trying to buck City Hall.
Obviously, a citizen does not have free access to a lawyer to defend against a taxpayer funded Deputy City Attorney (Erik Coate) and the only witness he called, taxpayer funded Interim City Commission Clerk (Dannai Clayborne), but must come up with significant funds out of their own pocket to be represented in court.
Coate asserted that Commissioners Dean and Logan were permitted to provide input on the hire through commissioner comment prior to the vote. This is in direct conflict with actual meeting minutes according to the IR story wherein Dean "expressed concerns over the process ... She stated she felt the transparency and proper process were not followed," and Logan "stated he had genuine concerns over the lack of transparency ... (and) public involvement," the minutes state. Coate and Clayborn both said that the public could not have observed deliberations because there were no deliberations over whom to select as interim city manager. Again, this is in conflict with statements by Commissioner Halladay who, according to the IR story, said, “…during the March 9 meeting that he had "spoken with commission members and received general statements of support ... for Ms. Reed."
Judge Mike Menehan dismissed the petitions despite the obvious discrepancies calling the petitions "demonstrably not true." There was absolutely nothing in the IR article that could be considered evidence that the petitions were “demonstrably not true.” Yes, it is true that there may have been evidence not covered by the IR story.
If that is indeed the case, then shame on the IR for not including in the article anything to support a finding of “demonstrably not true.” If the IR didn’t leave out critical facts, then this case appears to have only been decided based upon the fact that an individual citizen could not match the taxpayer funded resources on her own — which is a travesty.
I also have to wonder why the city decided they had to file suit against this individual in the first place. Was it their intent from the beginning to force an individual citizen to give up rather than spend hundreds of dollars defending the suit? Why wouldn’t the city let the voters be heard regarding the mayor and these two commissioners? Are they that afraid of what the actual voters of this city might do?
Dan Moore
Helena
