You can't fight city hall

Obviously, a citizen does not have free access to a lawyer to defend against a taxpayer funded Deputy City Attorney (Erik Coate) and the only witness he called, taxpayer funded Interim City Commission Clerk (Dannai Clayborne), but must come up with significant funds out of their own pocket to be represented in court.

Coate asserted that Commissioners Dean and Logan were permitted to provide input on the hire through commissioner comment prior to the vote. This is in direct conflict with actual meeting minutes according to the IR story wherein Dean "expressed concerns over the process ... She stated she felt the transparency and proper process were not followed," and Logan "stated he had genuine concerns over the lack of transparency ... (and) public involvement," the minutes state. Coate and Clayborn both said that the public could not have observed deliberations because there were no deliberations over whom to select as interim city manager. Again, this is in conflict with statements by Commissioner Halladay who, according to the IR story, said, “…during the March 9 meeting that he had "spoken with commission members and received general statements of support ... for Ms. Reed."