You can't be for and against the same issue

He says that ARPA is a "fiscally irresponsible spending package from Washington D.C." and complains about the debt that it produces. He then goes on to say how great this is going to be for Montana thanks to the leadership of the legislative Republicans and Gov.r Gianforte.

The leadership was provided by the Biden Administration and the Democrats without GOP support. This is what is happening all over the country. GOP legislators that were against ARPA are now trying to take credit for the money that will fund projects in their states. Ellsworth would never make it on a high school debate team. You cannot be for and against the same issue. The GOP also had no problem with the increase in the national debt during the previous administration.