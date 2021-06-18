 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
You can't be for and against the same issue
1 comment

You can't be for and against the same issue

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ellsworth's Guest View in the June 15 IR was quite interesting. I certainly agree with the goal he expresses of providing good broadband internet connectivity in Montana.

He says that ARPA is a "fiscally irresponsible spending package from Washington D.C." and complains about the debt that it produces. He then goes on to say how great this is going to be for Montana thanks to the leadership of the legislative Republicans and Gov.r Gianforte.

The leadership was provided by the Biden Administration and the Democrats without GOP support. This is what is happening all over the country. GOP legislators that were against ARPA are now trying to take credit for the money that will fund projects in their states. Ellsworth would never make it on a high school debate team. You cannot be for and against the same issue. The GOP also had no problem with the increase in the national debt during the previous administration.

Ron Stegmann

Helena

letter to the editor icon
1 comment
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is a red state
Letters

Montana is a red state

So it seems I caused a bit of a stir with my last letter! I'm not surprised. You see Democrat and delusion are one in the same these days, or …

Does Rosendale back the blue?
Letters

Does Rosendale back the blue?

I just read that Rep. Rosendale joined 20 House Republicans in voting against legislation honoring the Capitol police and other police officer…

Today, truth cannot escape us
Letters

Today, truth cannot escape us

Today, America’s famous 1939 movie, “Gone with the Wind,” would offend discriminating viewers, who oppose spousal abuse and racism.

Muffle your motorcycles
Letters

Muffle your motorcycles

Look at me! Look at me! In grade school, I was the child who pulled on ponytails or made phony fart sounds with hand and armpit.

Bill puts public at risk
Letters

Bill puts public at risk

The recent article in the IR discussing the possible ramifications of House Bill 257 should be concerning to the public.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News