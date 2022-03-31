Yearning for rational leadership

For the last several years we've puzzled over several logic busting social policy ideas espoused and even codified by Montana's hard right wing leadership. To wit:

More personal carry handguns will make us safer;

Employers may be prohibited from imposing reasonable health safety measures in the workplace for the protection of their employees and customers;

Locally elected volunteer school boards are the enemy of parental rights;

Local health authorities can't be trusted and must be politicized by transferring their power to elected politicians, and this will somehow improve health care policymaking;

Principles of smaller government and less government intrusion into private lives allows direct interference in the doctor-patient relationship and women's personal health decisions;

Montana's constitutional promise of equal quality education for poor and rich children alike will not be compromised by using our tax dollars to fund private schools.

But the real mind jammer is that Montana's election system, which delivered huge wins to this radical right braintrust, is flawed and riddled with fraud! If you can reconcile this without a brain aneurysm, you're better than me.

Ten of these mental giants, in keeping with the modern version of Republican fiscal responsibility, have petitioned the secretary of state to poll the Legislature asking for an expensive special session and an even more expensive special investigative committee (price tag $250,000) with subpoena power to force witness testimony under oath.

The mission of this star chamber (consisting of six Republicans and three Democrats), as stated in the letter of petition to the secretary of state, is to address "the continuing and widespread belief, among a significant majority of Montana voters, that sufficient irregularities in election security create serious doubt as to the integrity of elections in our state."

There have been no substantive complaints or any proof whatsoever of significant election fraud in Montana, or anywhere else in the USA. More than 60 courts and every objective observer have debunked the "Big Lie" conspiracy theory, espoused by Donald Trump, that the election was stolen from him. How this infantile, sore loser's delusion seeps into the very hearts and souls of otherwise good, intelligent people is the mystery of the 21st century. But there is utterly no doubt that Montanans' "widespread belief" in election fraud conspiracy theory is a direct result of their support for Donald Trump, whipped up by the likes of Tucker Carlson and other Trump sycophants.

One of the worst consequences of this cult of conspiracy is the hurtful and harmful affect on honest patriotic election officials, who are members of both political parties. They have been harassed and badgered in every state, including Montana. They deserve our support and empathy, much the same as our hardworking, brave health care workers who have been so ungratefully and maliciously harassed by anti-vax and anti-mask patients, their families, and occasionally by our esteemed attorney general.

Many of us lifetime Montanans long for the days when our citizens and politicians held strong views on policy issues and often fought bitterly for their respective beliefs, while still sharing core values and the acceptance of objective truth. We hope that someday soon we can shake this attitude that reality is simply a matter of choice, and get back to the Montana that passed our enlightened and widely acclaimed 1972 Constitution, and back to rational problem solving to address the many important issues facing our great state.

Bob Pyfer,

Helena

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0