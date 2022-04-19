Xpress Talent Search is April 30

The Xpress Talent Search is a well-kept secret! If you have never gone to this event, I hope you will consider it this year.

Produced by Helena’s Xpress Singers, the 13th version of this local tradition is scheduled for April 30, 7 p.m., at the Helena Middle School Auditorium. The singing contest, which is open to young men and women age 15 to 21, culminates in a $1,000 cash prize for the winner. Many of our past winners and contestants have gone on to major in music in college, and some have secured musical careers. This year’s contest features eight very talented young people, and also our talented Xpress Singers’ Chorus.

We are members of the international organization, Sweet Adelines, and have been entertaining around town and have represented our city at various Montana and out-of-state events since 1974. And, by the way, we don’t “sing around the lamppost” or wear straw hats anymore! See HelenaXpressSingers.org.

Barb Leland, director,

Helena’s Xpress Singers

