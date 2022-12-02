 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Xpress Singers’ Christmas show Dec. 17

There’s lots to do around Christmas time, I know — family gatherings, concerts to attend, plays, ballets, craft shows. Helena is a great and busy place! I’d like to invite the public to attend just one more event: The Xpress Singers’ Christmas Show, Saturday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Admission is free — our gift to the people of Helena.

There will be all-local talent, everything from Helena High and Capital High ensembles, to the Last Chance Men’s Barbershop Society, to women’s quartets, a children’s chorus, a performance by our Xpress Talent Search winner Lotus Porte,Moyel, a visit from Santa Claus, and of course the Helena Xpress Singers’ Chorus with several singers from the community singing with us as part of our Christmas Chorus. Helena: We hope to see you there!

Barb Leland, Director,

Helena’s Xpress Singers

