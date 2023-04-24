John Mundinger’s intemperate letter (IR April 19) attacking my column on the Montana Constitution attributed positions to me I did not take.

In other words, he committed the very error of which he accused me!

I did not say former Gov. Marc Racicot thought the state constitution was perfect. Citing his Feb. 1 Capitol speech, I said he and others were unfairly trying to discredit appropriate and reasonable efforts to cure the document’s defects.

Those of us who specialize in the field recognize that the 1972 Montana Constitution, while nowhere near as bad as some say, hardly deserves the ridiculous levels of praise Racicot and others bestow on it.

Also, contrary to Mundinger’s implication, several recent proposals do address some of the document’s flaws.

Finally: I did not, as he says, criticize “the citizen’s (sic) decision to ratify the Constitution.” Rather, I pointed out — in response to one of Racicot’s statements — that they may not have ratified it at all.

The reasons for doubt are serious and complex, so I provided a link to my peer-reviewed study of the ratification process: https://i2i.org/wp-content/uploads/Cashmore-final.pdf.

Mundinger should read the study. What I learned in the course of my research may surprise him as much as it surprised me.

Rob Natelson,

Missoula