To the gentleman who wrote in opposition to carbon taxes, you need to research the concept more before writing a letter to the editor.

First, carbon taxes are assessed on corporations based on the amount of carbon they produce and the revenue collected is used to mitigate the harmful effects of carbon (think flood control, for example).

The concept is a market-based solution that originated in conservative think-tanks because it allows companies to decide how they are going to respond to the climate crisis facing humanity.

Companies are not forced to reduce their carbon footprint; they have the option of paying the tax and continuing to harm the environment, or they can reduce their carbon output and avoid the tax.

Everyone wins, no one is forced to do anything against their will.

Pat Christian,

Helena