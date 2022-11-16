 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wreaths Across America Day

  • 0

REMEMBER the Fallen ... HONOR those who serve ... TEACH our children the value of freedom.

Each December, sponsored wreaths are placed at participating cemeteries across the nation on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s theme is "Find A Way to Serve."

Please join us on Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, 1956 MT Majo St. Fort William Henry Harrison for our ceremony. (Present a valid driver’s license to enter the Fort’s Main Gate.) Following the ceremony, volunteers will place sponsored wreaths at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 3550 Heroes Road — Center Circle. (Located adjacent to the National Guard training facility. Please use Fort Harrison VA Medical Center entrance.)

You can help the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association honor our American heroes by sponsoring a wreath for just $15, supporting Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. To sponsor by mail, please make a check payable to Wreaths Across America and mail it to: Wreaths Across America P.O. Box 7693, Helena, MT 59604, or you can sponsor online by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MT0010P.

People are also reading…

Thank you for your continued support!

Lisa Juvik Leland, president, Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disappointed in poltical cartoons

Disappointed in poltical cartoons

It is bad enough that many right wing pundits and politicians have chosen to make light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker o…

Stop giving Trump the spotlight

Stop giving Trump the spotlight

We can wake up from the national nightmare he created and know that we have the power to return sanity, civility, productive discourse and more to ourselves, each other and the body politic.

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Thanks, Sen. Tester!

Thanks, Sen. Tester!

I want to publicly thank Sen. Tester and Amanda Casey for their dedication to the needs of Montana responders!

Grateful

Grateful

On behalf of the Spotorno families, thank you for the outpouring of love, kindness and support bestowed upon us during this very difficult time.

Madison River permitting

Madison River permitting

As a boater and conservationist, I was not surprised to hear that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing that the Madison River be permitted, but I was surprised by the extent of it.

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News