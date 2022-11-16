REMEMBER the Fallen ... HONOR those who serve ... TEACH our children the value of freedom.

Each December, sponsored wreaths are placed at participating cemeteries across the nation on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s theme is "Find A Way to Serve."

Please join us on Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, 1956 MT Majo St. Fort William Henry Harrison for our ceremony. (Present a valid driver’s license to enter the Fort’s Main Gate.) Following the ceremony, volunteers will place sponsored wreaths at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 3550 Heroes Road — Center Circle. (Located adjacent to the National Guard training facility. Please use Fort Harrison VA Medical Center entrance.)

You can help the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association honor our American heroes by sponsoring a wreath for just $15, supporting Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. To sponsor by mail, please make a check payable to Wreaths Across America and mail it to: Wreaths Across America P.O. Box 7693, Helena, MT 59604, or you can sponsor online by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MT0010P.

Thank you for your continued support!

Lisa Juvik Leland, president, Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association,

Helena