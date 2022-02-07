 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Worried about the nursing profession

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light many insights about the nursing profession to the public. Nurses have often been subject to burnout, insufficient pay and staffing shortages. The pandemic has only exacerbated this issue and has negatively impacted hospitals all over Montana. If things continue as they are, I worry that nursing as a profession will suffer greatly as it currently is in an unsustainable state. Many nurses throughout Montana are quitting due to the physical and emotional tolls that this pandemic has caused, which is leaving many hospitals severely understaffed, including our own right here in Helena. Change needs to happen for our nurses to stay in Montana. Hospitals should be offering their nurses the salaries that they would pay a travel nurse, and resources to aid nurses who are struggling with the burden of being overworked in an emotionally draining environment. The best solution will be influenced by factors including pay, job satisfaction, work-life balance and career development. The current system is clearly not working, and change needs to be done or our nurses will continue to suffer, which in turn directly impacts the health and well-being of our community as a whole.

People are also reading…

Lauren Eckert

Nursing student

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Matt Rosendale for disseminating misinformation and stoking unfounded fear and prejudice through a taxpayer-funded newsletter that co…

Not everyone can take the vaccine

Not everyone can take the vaccine

A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

I sure enjoyed the political cartoon for Feb. 1, showing just how biased our dear president is. Wouldn't you rather have the person, that's mo…

Let hunters thin out big game

Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

Zinke is the man for the job

Zinke is the man for the job

Right now Montanans are facing crises that we haven't seen in generations. If we are going to pull ourselves out of this and set America back …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News