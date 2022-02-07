Worried about the nursing profession

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light many insights about the nursing profession to the public. Nurses have often been subject to burnout, insufficient pay and staffing shortages. The pandemic has only exacerbated this issue and has negatively impacted hospitals all over Montana. If things continue as they are, I worry that nursing as a profession will suffer greatly as it currently is in an unsustainable state. Many nurses throughout Montana are quitting due to the physical and emotional tolls that this pandemic has caused, which is leaving many hospitals severely understaffed, including our own right here in Helena. Change needs to happen for our nurses to stay in Montana. Hospitals should be offering their nurses the salaries that they would pay a travel nurse, and resources to aid nurses who are struggling with the burden of being overworked in an emotionally draining environment. The best solution will be influenced by factors including pay, job satisfaction, work-life balance and career development. The current system is clearly not working, and change needs to be done or our nurses will continue to suffer, which in turn directly impacts the health and well-being of our community as a whole.