Working together to keep each other safe
Working together to keep each other safe

In this holiday season we enjoy and celebrate the qualities of generosity, kindness and gratitude. I celebrate all the ways in which family members and friends care for one another. We all do what we can to prevent injury and illness of our loved ones. I am grateful to our developed society in which all levels of government set forth laws and legislate requirements to assure the health and safety of everyone. Restaurant owners adhere to numerous regulations to assure that food preparation and delivery are safe. Owners of factories follow the requirements of OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety). Even in our own city, citizens are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, wear safety belts while driving and stop at red lights. We are interdependent. Every day, to live in health, safety and harmony, we all follow laws and governmental regulations to assure safety, not just of ourselves, but everyone. Republican Montana legislators and newly elected governor, with regard to COVID-19, I invite you to join with all of us in living harmoniously, and thus adhere to recommendations of the health department and implement statewide requirements that the great majority of doctors and nurses recommend to save lives.

Sue Kronenberger

Helena

