 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Workers not shown enough appreciation

  • 0

I hope many of your readers had the opportunity to read the Guest View by Lewis & Clark County Training Sergeant Clair Swain of the Lewis & Clark Detention Center Friday, Dec. 30. I have known Officer Swain for over 20 years and have always respected the work she has done at the detention center. I believe there is evil in the world and that we need jails and prisons to keep our communities safe. There are some individuals who should be incarcerated for a long time. Unfortunately, in the last 20 to 30 years our jails and prisons have become holding facilities for individuals suffering from addiction, severe mental illnesses and poverty. Individuals suffering from addiction, serious mental illnesses and poverty sometimes make bad decisions and become involved in the criminal justice system. Currently, our society has not been able to deal with these individuals in a humane manner. We do not appreciate people employed as psych techs in crisis facilities, certified nursing assistants employed in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and detention officers employed in our jails and prisons. They perform services daily which save and protect the people they serve. They are not paid adequately for the services they perform and probably never will.

People are also reading…

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president,

NAMI Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zinecker is not qualified

Zinecker is not qualified

Drew Zinecker’s opinions about Native American citizenship and tribal sovereignty disqualify him for appointment to represent House District 80 in the Legislature.

Consumers need an advocate

Consumers need an advocate

For the Legislature to ban the Consumer Council from testifying before the Legislature is a betrayal of the trust we place in our representatives and of the Montana Constitution.

Communism is ...

Communism is ...

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

And then they will come for you

And then they will come for you

We are watching citizens being marginalized. Trans people. Gay people, queer people. Immigrants. Non-Christian people. Should we let those in power, these quasi-fascists, act against these citizens, these human beings without objection, without protest?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News