Workers not shown enough appreciation

I hope many of your readers had the opportunity to read the Guest View by Lewis & Clark County Training Sergeant Clair Swain of the Lewis & Clark Detention Center Friday, Dec. 30. I have known Officer Swain for over 20 years and have always respected the work she has done at the detention center. I believe there is evil in the world and that we need jails and prisons to keep our communities safe. There are some individuals who should be incarcerated for a long time. Unfortunately, in the last 20 to 30 years our jails and prisons have become holding facilities for individuals suffering from addiction, severe mental illnesses and poverty. Individuals suffering from addiction, serious mental illnesses and poverty sometimes make bad decisions and become involved in the criminal justice system. Currently, our society has not been able to deal with these individuals in a humane manner. We do not appreciate people employed as psych techs in crisis facilities, certified nursing assistants employed in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and detention officers employed in our jails and prisons. They perform services daily which save and protect the people they serve. They are not paid adequately for the services they perform and probably never will.