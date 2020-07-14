Work together to deal with growth

As a former Helena-Lewis and Clark County planning director (1979-1986) and past member of the Planning Board, I am writing in support for continued community planning in the Helena Valley, as well as consideration of the current proposed zoning ordinance. We all know several thousand more people are expected in the Helena Valley as the Helena area continues to grow. Just one example, the Bob’s Valley Market area at the Lincoln Road interchange is already taking on the character of a small town. With citizen input, this emerging community can be planned and zoning used as a tool to encourage the best mix of existing and future land uses.