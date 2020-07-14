Work together to deal with growth
Work together to deal with growth

As a former Helena-Lewis and Clark County planning director (1979-1986) and past member of the Planning Board, I am writing in support for continued community planning in the Helena Valley, as well as consideration of the current proposed zoning ordinance. We all know several thousand more people are expected in the Helena Valley as the Helena area continues to grow. Just one example, the Bob’s Valley Market area at the Lincoln Road interchange is already taking on the character of a small town. With citizen input, this emerging community can be planned and zoning used as a tool to encourage the best mix of existing and future land uses.

For a Helena Valley vision, how about a system of interconnected “green” lands and “green” spaces – county parklands, voluntarily-conserved agricultural lands, trails and bikeways, and state protected wildlife habitat, encompassing areas of residential and commercial development which are subject to reasonable zoning development regulations? These valley “green” areas could be linked to the open spaces, trails and parklands of Helena and East Helena. The zoning can discourage incompatible land uses, allow for public review of special cases, and establish basic development standards.

Such a vision for the Helena Valley would be similar to the Grand Rounds parkland system circling the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, but including agricultural areas as well (on a voluntary basis). Taking these steps would constitute a tremendous gift to future generations of valley residents.

If some part of the current zoning proposal seems onerous or unreasonable, now is the time to get involved and inform the Planning Board how to modify it. Let’s support our county commissioners, members of the planning board, and planning staff who are doing the “heavy lifting” in the effort to deal with growth issues. Growth is not going to stop. If we all work together, we can come up with community planning, green open spaces, sound development, and zoning in the best interest of all current and future residents of the Helena Valley.

Gus Byrom

Helena

