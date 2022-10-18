 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Words matter

  • 0

I was gratified to see the article about Helena’s “Shower to Empower” program in the IR Oct. 11. St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Ministries, the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, Lauren Montoya and the others who donated their time and efforts are to be commended. They are appreciated for the caring and compassion they show for the less fortunate in our community.

It was interesting to me that the article demonstrated how political correctness and the word police have entered the conversation. Unsheltered neighbors have replaced the homeless. Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions. Until our society and community can find solutions for addiction and serious mental illnesses, HOMELESSNESS will not be solved. The biggest risk to productivity is always the same: Working on the wrong thing.

People are also reading…

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president

NAMI Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News