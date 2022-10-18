Words matter

I was gratified to see the article about Helena’s “Shower to Empower” program in the IR Oct. 11. St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Ministries, the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, Lauren Montoya and the others who donated their time and efforts are to be commended. They are appreciated for the caring and compassion they show for the less fortunate in our community.

It was interesting to me that the article demonstrated how political correctness and the word police have entered the conversation. Unsheltered neighbors have replaced the homeless. Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions. Until our society and community can find solutions for addiction and serious mental illnesses, HOMELESSNESS will not be solved. The biggest risk to productivity is always the same: Working on the wrong thing.