Our house is under assault by woodpeckers. They have decided that there are bugs under our eves. So they peck away, working to get to the bugs. No amount of chasing them away affects their “belief” that bugs exist. And so they continue to peck at the trim. Woodpeckers will continue to search for bugs, even when, pounding their bills and heads against solid objects, they come up with nothing. They will continue until frustrated, they finally fly away.

Sound familiar? Our Legislature is about to take a deep dive into the shallow pool of election fraud. Since they will be using taxpayer money and time which should be spent on serious problems confronting the state, let’s take a moment to look at this committee to investigate election integrity.

We can start with the obvious; there was no election fraud in Montana, not this last election, nor the one before that. You have to look back in history to find any record of election fraud, going back to the Capitol fight in the late 1880s. After that there was corruption, to be certain, as first copper barons and then the Anaconda Company bought influence in the Legislature, but no record of actual election fraud.

This lie about election fraud started with the former president when he ran for office in 2016. It resurfaced in volume when, although he won the Electoral College tally, he lost the popular vote by about 3 million votes. “Election fraud” he proclaimed and has been pushing that line ever since. When the 2018 midterms swept Republicans from House leadership, after the 2020 election and the 2022 midterms, this was the cry. Indeed in 2020 the former president started talking about election fraud well before votes were cast or counted.

This is the origin of the concern about election integrity, all talk with no facts to support it.

What did our state Republican Party do? Why they went along with the lie espoused by the former president. As in almost every other Republican lead state, the concerns about election integrity turned into a justification to suppress the vote among some classes of voters. Georgia, Michigan and others went after drop boxes, absentee ballots and other voting methods to make it more difficult for all voters to vote and have their votes counted.

In Montana the 2021 Legislature eliminated same-day registration, they also prevented properly cast ballots from being delivered by third parties to election officials and by tightening what forms of identification could be used for voter identification. Two things are significant. First, there was never any evidence that the election activities limited or restricted had lead to voter fraud. Second all of the “reforms” lead to suppression of the vote of Natives and college students, likely Democratic voters.

When challenged these laws were struck as unconstitutional. Even as the cases were working their way through the courts some Republican extremists proclaimed that there had been widespread voter fraud in Missoula. This misinformation became so pronounced that the Republican Party grew concerned that these declarations might keep new Republican voters from participating in upcoming elections so they paid for an audit of the 2020 Missoula County election returns. The result? No voter fraud was found.

It is against this history that the Republicans now propose to create an Election Integrity Subcommittee to look into election “irregularities” because, they say, many Republicans believe there was something wrong with the 2020 election. Fed lies for over six years by Republican leaders, of course there will be some who believe something was wrong with the 2020 election, without any evidence to support such belief.

But if public money is to be spent on something as specious as election fraud or election integrity, shouldn’t it require that some actual evidence of fraud, some instance of irregularities which tainted the outcome of an election before a committee is formed and time and money are spent for this snipe hunt? Apparently not in the eyes of the Republican Party.

Knock your head against wood or even metal, believing that somewhere there are bugs. Good enough for both woodpeckers and the Republican Party.

Ronald Waterman,

Helena