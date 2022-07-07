Women's rights

I usually read the biweekly Sunday op-ed by right wing columnist Kendall Cotton with a large dose of skepticism. Imagine my surprise when in the July 3 Sunday IR in his discussion regarding property rights he states that “each person has ownership of themselves” and “every individual has ownership over their own bodies.” I thought to myself, how relevant! Is he going to say next that women have the right to an abortion because of this? Alas, he never does, and of course I was foolish to think that he would. That kind of logic would be too much for a right winger. I hope that the Montana Supreme Court upholds that right, but if they don’t, here is something young women should consider. There is an organization in Austria called Aid Access, along with Women on Waves that has been promoting advance prescription and shipping of abortion pills and providing instructions in their use. You can find their site on the web. Take advantage of that! Also, anyone interested in supporting this can make donations.