Women would be better leaders

One wonders why female political candidates in Montana cannot seem to win in statewide races, despite their stellar and, in most cases, superior qualifications to hold public office.

Dorothy Bradley, Kim Gillan, Kathleen Williams, Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel, just to name a few.

In my opinion, all of them would have served Montana better than their respective opponents. Instead, we elect flawed male politicians. Zinke, Daines, Gianforte, just to name a few.

There seems to be no benign explanation. Misogyny: hatred of, contempt for or prejudice against women. Pure and simple. Montana's male dominated culture doesn't allow the cream of the crop to float to the top because we men give lip service to issues that impact women and not much more. Our state's stance on reproductive rights is an obvious example.

I think it will take women of all stripes to develop a real coalition, a real political force to be reckoned with, before Montana's arcane political and neanderthal view of formerly protected rights comes into modern focus.

Our wives, sisters, daughters, mothers could use our meaningful support. With the Legislature on the verge of another catastrophe, it's time so speak up loudly and with one voice.

Randy Dix,

Helena