 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women have a right to privacy

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

We read the letter to the editor from Rita Charles (IR, May 13) giving men the same treatment women are getting when it comes to overturning Roe v. Wade and banning abortions.

As a couple, my husband and  I are NOT pro-abortion, but a woman has the constitutional right to privacy. As a woman who witnessed many of her classmates die before Roe v. Wade, from the DIY abortion kits (wire clothes hangers), in addition to Rita's statement about the castration of males, we also feel the father of the child, should also be required to be involved in the daily care, responsibility and commitment of said sperm donation.

If the Governor wants to bring the Legislature back into session, if Roe v. Wade is overturned and ban all abortions in Montana, it is time the women of Montana to do an "Initiative" to counterbalance such an invasion to a woman's right to privacy and each individual's right to medical care due to a pregnancy.

People are also reading…

Sherri Roberts,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Men should face similar punishments

Men should face similar punishments

I am responding to the potential revocation of Rose v. Wade. I also want to make clear that I am not pro abortion, I don’t know anyone who is.…

Right wing party perpetuating lies

Right wing party perpetuating lies

In some countries, an unexpected knock on the door is frightening. The police have arrived to arrest you on a scurrilous charge. In general, A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News