Women have a right to privacy

We read the letter to the editor from Rita Charles (IR, May 13) giving men the same treatment women are getting when it comes to overturning Roe v. Wade and banning abortions.

As a couple, my husband and I are NOT pro-abortion, but a woman has the constitutional right to privacy. As a woman who witnessed many of her classmates die before Roe v. Wade, from the DIY abortion kits (wire clothes hangers), in addition to Rita's statement about the castration of males, we also feel the father of the child, should also be required to be involved in the daily care, responsibility and commitment of said sperm donation.

If the Governor wants to bring the Legislature back into session, if Roe v. Wade is overturned and ban all abortions in Montana, it is time the women of Montana to do an "Initiative" to counterbalance such an invasion to a woman's right to privacy and each individual's right to medical care due to a pregnancy.

Sherri Roberts,

Helena

