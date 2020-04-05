Wolves in sheep's clothing, or sheep in wolves' clothing?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Politicians during the coronavirus are showing their true egos. Trying to out maneuver higher authority and be autonomous: New York’s mayor vs governor.

They run to the camera to hear themselves ramble -- going in and out of minutia. They cannot disguise their internal ache to rule and to be in control.

Personal lives are tethered. This family unity came unannounced without time to prepare or learn a different set of parenting skills. Many politicians compound this anxiety.

The media also compounds anxiety by being nonsensical and political. A FOX news lady said, “What good will stimulus payments mean to citizens? They can’t go to bars or gambling places or movie theaters.” She is no smarter than ego-based politicians. Missed the point. It is for survival, emergencies, medical needs – not entertainment.

Ego-based politicians can better spend their time helping businesses and the internet by developing a model to follow. Stores' recordings are curtly impolite. Others say, “We are suspending online orders in order to keep our store’s shelves as full as possible”. Irony, their stores are closed to shoppers.

Will these politicians go the way of the virus?

Shelley Lines

Helena

