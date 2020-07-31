You have permission to edit this article.
Witness to hope
Witness to hope

As this is written, observances in commemoration of the life of U.S. Rep. John Lewis are in progress. Though the well-documented story of his lifelong crusade for civil rights needs no repeating, these observances on the occasion of his death also speak a profound message. It is a message of hope.

Among the observances of his legacy, the body of Congressman Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama. As a young man, John Lewis would not have been allowed to set foot in that building. Accompanied by an honor guard, his casket will be processed across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. It was there, in 1965, that a young John Lewis was beaten nearly to death by police as he marched in peaceful protest for voting rights. Sentiments cry out for that bridge to be re-named for Lewis. We may be tempted to call the unfolding of these events merely ironic, but they are far more. They are a witness to hope.

The virtue of hope, which strengthened his spirit and informed his vision, is honored as well in these days. Much remains to be done for the cause of civil rights. History will tell whether the witness of John Lewis has moved the needle, but for now it is fair to say that he certainly greased it a bit.

Richard Francesco

Helena

