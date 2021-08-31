It takes a ticket to get on a plane. It takes a license to drive a car. It even takes a permit to cut a Christmas tree. With responsibility comes privilege. Likewise, it should take a responsible person with COVID vaccination to secure a hospital bed. Not one of the irresponsible and proudly ignorant anti-vaxxers should take up hospital space when citizens with unforeseen injuries and illnesses are being turned away. The responsible among us need to be first in line. Period. Let the morons stay home, in their own beds, reflect on how stupid they are, and let them drink bleach.