Wishing for safety amid pandemic

I have tried to protect our nation while serving 20 years in the U.S. military. I tried to protect our community by serving as as a first responder, wildland firefighter and as a servant of the State of Montana over the past 25 years. I humbly thank you for trying to protect me and my family - by wearing a mask. For the businesses who were fortunate enough to open but chose not to wear gloves and masks, I am heart broke, but must now chose where to spend my money if I live long enough post COVID-19. On behalf of me and my family, I wish for you and your families to be safe - whether you choose to wear a mask or not.