Wise zoning is needed in Helena Valley

Zoning is obviously a controversial issue, and like the election has long term consequences. Land has often been zoned in communities, which benefits the many, but often is not what the land owners wished. Even eminent domain to make a highway or install power lines for public benefit might not be what the land owner wants, but is nevertheless needed.

Folks were upset that a gravel pit was expanding next to their East Helena subdivision, where the property owner had the apparent right to develop it as they saw fit... even if the neighbors didn’t like that commercial purpose. Would previous zoning have helped there? Protest signs say zoning will stop 'Affordable Housing' when they really mean it will stop high density housing in the more rural areas. It is much more profitable to have multiple houses packed in per acre than to have multi-acre home zoning.