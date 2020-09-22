Wise zoning is needed in Helena Valley

Zoning is obviously a controversial issue, and like the election has long term consequences. Land has often been zoned in communities, which benefits the many, but often is not what the land owners wished. Even eminent domain to make a highway or install power lines for public benefit might not be what the land owner wants, but is nevertheless needed.
Folks were upset that a gravel pit was expanding next to their East Helena subdivision, where the property owner had the apparent right to develop it as they saw fit... even if the neighbors didn’t like that commercial purpose. Would previous zoning have helped there? Protest signs say zoning will stop 'Affordable Housing' when they really mean it will stop high density housing in the more rural areas. It is much more profitable to have multiple houses packed in per acre than to have multi-acre home zoning.
I expect those who are putting so much energy and money to stop zoning are the ones that own large tracts of land, Realtors and other businesses. The current huge subdivisions in Helena, with high density houses, are selling to out-of-staters bringing crazy growth, not "affordable" housing for Helena workers. It seems some business zoning opponents want this Valley to be packed in tight like Bozeman or Missoula. If there is not wise zoning planned for all needs like high density housing, gravel pits, commercial businesses, and also larger tract parcels, then this whole Valley will be a dense, ugly metropolis with all the congestion and social problems of bigger cities.
I suggest we let our elected commissioners make some tough decisions to keep Helena the Last Best City in Montana… not just another sad explosion.
Steve Mangold
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!