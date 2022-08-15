 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wintering success

I want to share my success of wintering Gerome aka blood red geranium. They’re 3 years old and have wintered two years in my east facing window. They spend nine months in my house begging for water and sunlight. This spring they were very stingy and scraggly. My prognosis was grim to say the least but those stems became covered in bunches of leaves and then flowers. Swoosh came the wind and knocked them on their heads. Not once but three times and the last wind slit poor Gerome. The two knock-offs were cast off to the mulch pile. To my surprise they budded out some leaves. I am happy to report the Gerome bits are now growing in their own beds. Moral of my story “Gerome on.” Until next time.

Sonda Gaub,

Helena

