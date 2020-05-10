Winsor is the best candidate for State Auditor

I am writing to support for Mike Winsor for State Auditor, the Office that is responsible for the regulation of the securities and insurance industries in Montana. He has 23 years of experience as a consumer advocate, first as a plaintiff's attorney, then as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Auditor's Office. He is by far the most qualified candidate for this important State Office. It is crucial that Montana citizens be protected from fraud and abuse by unscrupulous companies, and he will ensure that reasonable regulations are fairly enforced to protect Montanans, and protect a level competitive playing field for the companies.