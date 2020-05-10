Winsor is the best candidate for State Auditor
0 comments

Winsor is the best candidate for State Auditor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I am writing to support for Mike Winsor for State Auditor, the Office that is responsible for the regulation of the securities and insurance industries in Montana. He has 23 years of experience as a consumer advocate, first as a plaintiff's attorney, then as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Auditor's Office. He is by far the most qualified candidate for this important State Office. It is crucial that Montana citizens be protected from fraud and abuse by unscrupulous companies, and he will ensure that reasonable regulations are fairly enforced to protect Montanans, and protect a level competitive playing field for the companies.

It is vital that the Auditor's Office operate with an experienced and knowledgeable staff, with a leader that takes the initiative to support and enact necessary regulations in the insurance and securities businesses, and to prosecute violations and abuses.

Mike's interest is focused on the work of the State Auditor; he has no interest in using it as a stepping stone for other political offices, unlike so many politicians today. Mike will work hard to protect all Montana consumers. I urge your vote for Mike Winsor in the June 2nd primary.

Chuck Evilsizer

Attorney at Law

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathleen Williams for Congress
Letters

Kathleen Williams for Congress

I worked with Kathleen Williams in the Montana Legislature to update local food laws and allow food trucks and cottage food producers to marke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News