Win-win ideas for the Helena Valley

I’m happy to read that the IR editorial board is encouraging the county commissioners to slow down on coming to a decision about zoning in the valley. However, I disagree with their suggestion that the committee be made up, in part, by representatives from real estate, construction and banking industries. The reason I disagree is that, let’s face it, developers want to develop. How about if we include some representatives from the Open Space Bond Board, PPLT, and NRDC? How about some Permaculture designers who are versed in regenerative land practices?

I understand the need and desire for landowners in the valley to have the opportunity to make money with their property. But perhaps there are other ways for that to happen aside from subdividing and building more homes. I believe that there are win-win ideas out there waiting to be developed. Let’s really think outside the box here and look to the future with the effects of climate change in mind. How many people can the Prickly Pear Valley - including the city of Helena - truly support in terms of water? What if we see sustained drought? The IR is correct that we need to take the time to get this right. We don’t want to look back and say we wish we done things differently.