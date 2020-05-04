Williams would make a remarkable governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of you will have noticed the internet chatter reflecting on the impressive COVID-19 responses in countries led by women. The nations of Finland (Samma Marin), Germany (Angela Merkel), New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern), Taiwan (Tsai Ing-wen), Iceland (Katrin Jakobsdottir), Norway (Erna Solberg) and Denmark (Mette Frederiksen) are currently led by women.

In a recent interview, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright reflected on this scenario. These women, she said, bring a number of strengths to this and other crises. She mentioned effective multitasking, decisiveness, active listening, cooperation, problem-solving and the intentional avoidance of self-aggrandizement.

We know another woman who has those qualities, Whitney Williams, a Democratic candidate for governor of Montana. Whitney’s professional life also reflects an extraordinary level of smarts, innovation and success. Go to her website to learn more: Whitneyformontana.com.

We’ve known Whitney for many years and followed her career closely. We believe she’d make a remarkable governor and encourage you to vote for Whitney Williams when you get your ballot in May. (Be sure to check at My Voter Page at mt.gov to be sure your voter registration and address are correct for this all mail primary ballot.)

Thank you.