Williams represents what’s best about Montana’s future

COVID-19 has changed the world in ways we can’t even comprehend yet, creating long-term economic challenges we’ve never known before. To deal with this once-in-a-lifetime crisis and lead our state out of it, our next governor needs to be better than yesterday’s career politicians or your typical partisan agitators. Montana’s next governor needs to be a smart, tough, principled leader who anticipates the challenges ahead, understands the world as it really is, and will fight like hell to protect our state.