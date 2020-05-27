Williams represents what’s best about Montana’s future
Williams represents what’s best about Montana’s future

COVID-19 has changed the world in ways we can’t even comprehend yet, creating long-term economic challenges we’ve never known before. To deal with this once-in-a-lifetime crisis and lead our state out of it, our next governor needs to be better than yesterday’s career politicians or your typical partisan agitators. Montana’s next governor needs to be a smart, tough, principled leader who anticipates the challenges ahead, understands the world as it really is, and will fight like hell to protect our state.

That leader is Whitney Williams. Whitney knows government and she knows business. She’s actually created jobs and rebuilt communities after disasters. She’s not a third-string seat-filler, she’s a doer – with a backbone stronger than anyone else on the ballot. And come November, she is the candidate who can and will beat Greg Gianforte.

Every election is about the future, and Whitney represents our best hope for Montana’s future. Vote Whitney Williams for governor.

Harper Lawson

Helena

