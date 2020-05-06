Williams fosters economic development opportunities
Williams fosters economic development opportunities

Rep. Kathleen Williams fosters new economic development opportunities for Montanans. I had the good fortune to work with Rep. Kathleen Williams on legislation she sponsored that opened the door to a flood of new food entrepreneurs and businesses in Montana. The effort that Kathleen Williams led involved many state agencies and small business advocates that resulted in a complete rewrite of Montana’s outdated food manufacturing laws and rules. Through Rep. Williams’ efforts, Montanans now have access to healthy Montana-grown and processed food, dozens of new value-added businesses, and a vibrant new economic sector benefiting all Montanans. Rep. Williams is first and foremost, committed to our state’s people, economy and health. She is selfless, and laser-focused on providing for Montanans’ needs. I feel fortunate to have worked with Kathleen, and to know she has our backs. I enthusiastically urge you to support Rep. Kathleen Williams. They don’t make many politicians like her any more.

Nancy Matheson

Montana City

