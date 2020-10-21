Will Rep. Farris-Olsen help ensure minority representation?

Understand that I don't think anyone should gain an advantage based on their race. In contrast to my opinion, though, Rep. Farris-Olsen insists he is the best choice to champion minorities. During a recent forum hosted by the YWCA, Olsen said, "When I talk about how our system is discriminatory and how it's based on systemic racism, I've seen this firsthand ... "

Why, then, is he standing in the way of a successful, young, Latino entrepreneur willing to step up and serve his community? Regardless of Rivera not being a part of Olsen’s favored political party, Olsen has a fantastic opportunity. Wouldn't the solution to systemic racism be to ensure a minority leader has a seat as a lawmaker? He can prove to Montana that he practices what he preaches. Olsen can support Rivera by stepping down from his campaign and pushing Rivera up.

… Or is Olsen simply providing insincere lip service and doesn’t actually intend to push forward solutions to the systemic racism he claims to see firsthand?

Sincerely,

A concerned minority citizen of Montana

Jacob Corcoran

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1