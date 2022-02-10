Wildlife sold to highest bidder

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ (FWP) commission emergency wolf hearing on Jan. 28 should have every Montana sportsmen, sportswomen and wildlife watcher very concerned.

The commission, under the leadership of Chair Lesley Robinson, has degraded to nothing more than a special interest group driven by Montana outfitters and guides.

The commission no longer represents the interests of Montana residents or its local business owners who value a scientific and commonsense approach to wildlife management. Robinson silenced democracy in setting unreasonable time restraints and allowing both sides a total of 30 minutes to speak. She downplayed that the overwhelming majority of those in attendance were there in support of wolves.

Ethical sportsmen, sportswomen and wildlife watchers should be outraged. We must set aside our differences and work together to ensure our commissioners work for the good of the state and not just themselves. If we fail, the fate of our precious wildlife will surely be sold to the highest bidder.

On the FWP commissioner page, you can review Robinson's hollow commitment to serve all Montanans. “I believe that customer service and being responsive to the public is a top priority, and I am committed to fulfilling those duties."

We must hold Robinson to this commitment. Time is running out. Montanans need to work together to protect the fate of the wolf, our wildlife, and our public lands for the benefit of future generations.

Marc Cooke

President, Wolves of the Rockies

Stevensville

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0