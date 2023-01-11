Widespread apathy

Our national apathy toward firearm violence grows relentlessly. The routine of a weekly mass shooting somewhere in this country is now an expected event. In the ultimate act of absurdity this week, a Virginia 6-year-old intentionally shot his first grade teacher in the chest with a 9 mm handgun brought to school from home that was likely bought for “personal protection.” With very few exceptions, any adult can buy a firearm in a store or by private sale. More than 1 million guns are sold every month in America and recorded sales totaled 18 million in 2021. We should be concerned, but are not. We are awash in firearms because we wrongly perceive that they will make us safer and we choose to ignore the reality. The reality is that firearms have not made America safer. Our apathy on this issue is killing us.