Why wouldn't schools teach history?

What is critical race theory? I’ve not actually seen it defined. Is it learning about Indian children being removed from their families and sent to boarding schools, denied their heritage and language, and the ramifications of those policies? Is it learning about the Tulsa riots in 1920, where an entire thriving black community was terrorized and killed while their town was burned down? Is it learning that many black G.I.s returning from World War II were not able to take advantage of the G.I. benefits accorded to white soldiers, benefits which among other things provided them the funds to buy their own homes, because that program was run by the states, not the federal government? Is it the Japanese internment during World War II where these U.S. citizens lost their homes and their property, none of which were returned? There are many examples in the history of our country that are hard to look at. Does that mean they shouldn’t be taught? If, as a white person, this makes you feel uncomfortable, sorry. It's history.