Last Friday morning, March 24, at around 4 a.m., residents of the area between Helena Middle School and Helena High were terrorized as bullets whizzed through their homes.

The coverage of this horrific event has been virtually nonexistent in our local paper, with some vague notice on March 25 about two juveniles arrested for gunshots fired. The IR’s very brief story made it sound as if the shots were fired into the air and not through people’s walls and rooms, endangering their lives.

(There is a bit more info in the online IR as I write this on March 28, but nothing in the print edition.) The Helena Police Department has been oddly silent; the only public statement victims have been able to find from them comes from KTVH news where Police Capt. Randy Ranalli stated that “we have not necessarily damage.”

We are here to tell you there was a lot of damage — material and psychological. Surely, as residents of this city, we are entitled to know the extent of the gun violence that affects us all.

Why are the police and our local press so silent about this event?

Debra Bernardi,

Helena