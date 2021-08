No one can tell me not to drink alcohol and no one can force me to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But if I drink too much alcohol and then drive, putting other people's lives at risk, I can be punished.

So why don’t we have laws that will punish unvaccinated people for going out in public unmasked and putting other peoples health and lives at risk?

Tom Rygg

Helena

