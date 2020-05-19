Why I wear a mask

My wife made my cloth face covering, it is not a surgical mask or N-95 respirator (those supplies are critical to medical personnel) it is quite bright and colorful. Since I must wear it, why not make it fun.

The CDC has a great website cdc.gov where there are instructions for making, wearing and washing masks, as well as the most up to date coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) information.

For me, it is hard wearing my mask. I do not like it. I do not have to wear it, but for me that is not an option. In my opinion, this pandemic is not going away anytime soon. If the simple act of putting cloth over my mouth and nose will help, even in a small way, bring life back to normal of everyone, I am for it.