Why I support Joe Biden
Why I support Joe Biden

Why I AM voting for Joe Biden:

Compassion

Consideration

Ethics

Honesty

Integrity

Knowledge and Experience

Respect

Trustworthiness

Why I HAVE NOT and NEVER WILL vote for Trump:

Compassion – none

Consideration – none

Deceit – nothing but

Ethics – not in his vast (sarcasm here) vocabulary

Experience – vast (no sarcasm here) experience with cheating, lying, deceiving

Honesty – cheated on SATs, just for starters

Integrity – too many syllables

Knowledge – Trump University

Respect – nary a scintilla

Trustworthiness – lies like a rug

Janet Seymour

Helena

