Why I support Joe Biden

Why I AM voting for Joe Biden:
Compassion
Consideration
Ethics
Honesty
Integrity
Knowledge and Experience
Respect
Trustworthiness
Why I HAVE NOT and NEVER WILL vote for Trump:
Compassion – none
Consideration – none
Deceit – nothing but
Ethics – not in his vast (sarcasm here) vocabulary
Experience – vast (no sarcasm here) experience with cheating, lying, deceiving
Honesty – cheated on SATs, just for starters
Integrity – too many syllables
Knowledge – Trump University
Respect – nary a scintilla
Trustworthiness – lies like a rug
Janet Seymour
Helena
